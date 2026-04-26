Short Interest in CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Expands By 110.1%

CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 159,426 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the March 31st total of 75,867 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CPSH. Weiss Ratings upgraded CPS Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered CPS Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

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CPS Technologies Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:CPSH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 292,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.46 million. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CPS Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 81.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,341 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp is a materials technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced engineered composites and metal systems. The company develops bonded metal components, high-performance polymer composites and ceramic-to-metal brazed assemblies that address the demanding requirements of high-temperature, high-stress and high-frequency applications. CPS Technologies' product portfolio includes thermal management solutions, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, structural composites and electronic packaging substrates tailored for critical end markets.

Serving the aerospace, defense, electronics and energy industries, CPS Technologies works closely with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators to deliver custom materials solutions that reduce weight, improve thermal efficiency and enhance mechanical performance.

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