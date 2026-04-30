Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Decreases By 17.1%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 199,187 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 240,151 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,657 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVR Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered CVR Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 1,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 875 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company's stock.

CVR Partners Stock Up 1.1%

UAN opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.21. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.31.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.28%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from CVR Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. CVR Partners's payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, L.P. NYSE: UAN is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership's operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

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