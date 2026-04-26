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Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Drops By 54.3%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Daiwa House Industry logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Daiwa House fell by 54.3% to 1,885 shares as of April 15 (from 4,122 on March 31), leaving a short-interest ratio of 0.0 days and approximately 0.0% of shares sold short.
  • Shares traded at $29.97 (down $0.23) with volume of 71,199 versus an average of 53,586; the company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE of 8.89 and a 52‑week range of $26.24–$38.72.
  • In the latest quarter Daiwa House reported EPS of $0.97, topping the $0.55 consensus, and revenue of $9.17 billion versus $8.83 billion expected.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,885 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 4,122 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 71,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,586. The business's 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.40. Daiwa House Industry has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.83 billion.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. is a major Japanese construction and real estate development company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Founded in 1955, the company is best known as one of Japan's largest homebuilders and a comprehensive provider of real estate solutions. Its core activities span the planning, design, construction and sale of detached houses, condominiums and rental housing, leveraging prefabrication and standardized building techniques to serve residential markets across Japan.

Beyond residential construction, Daiwa House operates broadly across commercial and industrial segments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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