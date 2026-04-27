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Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Drops By 45.9%

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Daiwa Securities Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell sharply by 45.9% to 7,798 shares as of April 15, resulting in a short-interest ratio of 0.3 days and effectively 0.0% of shares short.
  • Quarterly results: Daiwa reported EPS of $0.20, beating estimates by $0.02, with a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.
  • Shares opened at $9.50; the firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, and a 52-week range of $6.16 to $11.24.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Daiwa Securities Group.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,798 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 14,417 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

DSEEY opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.54. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group's core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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