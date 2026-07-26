Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Rises By 326.5%

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 305,633 shares, a growth of 326.5% from the June 30th total of 71,662 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Dawson Geophysical Stock Up 4.6%

DWSN opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $154.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of -0.17. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Dawson Geophysical had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 26.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Dawson Geophysical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dawson Geophysical

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWSN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company's stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.

The company's fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.

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