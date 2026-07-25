Short Interest in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Increases By 885.5%

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,489,943 shares, an increase of 885.5% from the June 30th total of 962,979 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,198,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $716,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 14.3%

NASDAQ:MUU opened at $31.27 on Friday. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The business's 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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