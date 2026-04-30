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Short Interest in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Increases By 19.4%

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares logo with background
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Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 754,148 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 631,481 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.07. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $108.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 201,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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