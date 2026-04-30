Short Interest in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Increases By 19.4%

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 754,148 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 631,481 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

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Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.07. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $108.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 201,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

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