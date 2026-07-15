Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Increases By 107.8%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 332,658 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the June 15th total of 160,118 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,613,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 596,585 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Entera Bio by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Entera Bio by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company's stock.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of ENTX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 227,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,309. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $87.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTX

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company's lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

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