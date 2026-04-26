Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Decreases By 50.5%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest plunged 50.5% — FNY’s short interest fell to 50,918 shares as of April 15 (from 102,887 on March 31), leaving a short-interest ratio of about 1.1 days and roughly 1.0% of shares short.
  • Fund trading near its 1‑year high — FNY opened at $100.48 (1‑year high $101.86) and has a market cap of about $517.5M, P/E of 24.5, beta 1.20, and 50/200‑day SMAs around $94.6/$93.8.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,918 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 102,887 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNY opened at $100.48 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $101.86. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Right Now?

Before you consider First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines