Short Interest in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Declines By 17.8%

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 127,686 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 155,268 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get GLIBA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLIBA traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 45,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group wasn't on the list.

While GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here