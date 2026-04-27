Short Interest in GEA Group AG (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Decreases By 40.8%

GEA Group AG (OTCMKTS:GEAGF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,971 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 59,066 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 237.9 days.

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GEA Group Price Performance

Shares of GEA Group stock remained flat at $74.65 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. GEA Group has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded GEA Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEAGF

GEA Group Company Profile

GEA Group AG is a Germany-based provider of process technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical and petroleum. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of equipment and systems that support processes such as heating, cooling, mixing, separation, evaporation and transportation of liquids and powders. Its product portfolio spans centrifuges, separators, heat exchangers, pasteurizers, homogenizers, filtration and membrane systems, as well as advanced automation and digitalization tools to optimize plant performance and ensure product safety.

With origins dating back to the late 19th century, GEA has evolved from a regional metal trading enterprise into a global technology group.

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