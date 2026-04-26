Short Interest in Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Increases By 152.5%

Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 250 shares, an increase of 152.5% from the March 31st total of 99 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLAPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Glanbia to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Glanbia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Glanbia presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on GLAPY

Glanbia Stock Performance

GLAPY opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition company headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. The company operates through two principal divisions: Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals. Performance Nutrition develops and markets sports and lifestyle nutrition products, including powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Glanbia Nutritionals supplies dairy-based ingredients, specialty cheeses, whey proteins, nutrient premixes and functional food solutions to food, beverage and supplement manufacturers worldwide.

Glanbia was formed in 1997 through the merger of Avonmore Food plc and Waterford Foods plc.

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