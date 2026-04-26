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Short Interest in Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Increases By 152.5%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Glanbia logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 152.5% to 250 shares as of April 15 (up from 99 on March 31), with a days-to-cover ratio of 8.1 based on average daily volume of 31 shares and a reported short percent that rounds to 0.0%.
  • Analyst sentiment is Neutral/Hold: two analysts rate GLAPY as a Hold, with Zacks lifting it to Hold and Kepler downgrading from Strong-Buy to Hold, leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold".
  • Shares at a 1-year high of $102.21, trading above the 50-day ($99.17) and 200-day ($91.12) moving averages; key balance-sheet metrics include a debt-to-equity of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.36.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Glanbia.

Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 250 shares, an increase of 152.5% from the March 31st total of 99 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLAPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Glanbia to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Glanbia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Glanbia presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on GLAPY

Glanbia Stock Performance

GLAPY opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Glanbia

(Get Free Report)

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition company headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. The company operates through two principal divisions: Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals. Performance Nutrition develops and markets sports and lifestyle nutrition products, including powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Glanbia Nutritionals supplies dairy-based ingredients, specialty cheeses, whey proteins, nutrient premixes and functional food solutions to food, beverage and supplement manufacturers worldwide.

Glanbia was formed in 1997 through the merger of Avonmore Food plc and Waterford Foods plc.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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