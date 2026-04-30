Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases By 16.2%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,618,218 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 9,138,084 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,591,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Global Net Lease to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Global Net Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNL

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4,854.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,263,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 2,218,115 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,933,000. Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,343,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 1,786,902 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,525,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 533.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,064,250 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 896,322 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 386,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. Global Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is presently -63.87%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

Further Reading

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