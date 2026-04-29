Short Interest in Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Drops By 27.7%

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,058 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 11,138 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,655 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Indra Sistemas Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ISMAY traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. 2,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. Indra Sistemas has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

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