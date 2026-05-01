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Short Interest in J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Declines By 15.9%

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
J. Sainsbury logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 152,276 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 181,034 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

J. Sainsbury Trading Up 2.1%

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. J. Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of J. Sainsbury from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of J. Sainsbury from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of J. Sainsbury from a "strong-buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. Sainsbury presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on JSAIY

J. Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom's leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury's supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury's Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury's extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.

Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury's has grown from a single dairy shop in London's Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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