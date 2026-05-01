Short Interest in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Increases By 13.6%

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,840,275 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 2,499,938 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 524,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

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Knowles News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Knowles this week:

Positive Sentiment: Knowles beat Q1 estimates and issued solid Q2 guidance (Q2 EPS 0.280–0.320) after reporting revenue up ~15.8% YoY — results that support higher near‑term earnings expectations and help explain buyer interest.

Knowles beat Q1 estimates and issued solid Q2 guidance (Q2 EPS 0.280–0.320) after reporting revenue up ~15.8% YoY — results that support higher near‑term earnings expectations and help explain buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive this week (e.g., Robert W. Baird raised its target and Craig Hallum reiterated buy ratings), which likely attracted momentum and institutional buyers and lifted sentiment.

Several analysts turned more constructive this week (e.g., Robert W. Baird raised its target and Craig Hallum reiterated buy ratings), which likely attracted momentum and institutional buyers and lifted sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Recent 13F / institutional filings show some funds adding to positions in Q1, signaling institutional confidence that can support the rally.

Recent 13F / institutional filings show some funds adding to positions in Q1, signaling institutional confidence that can support the rally. Positive Sentiment: Momentum coverage from Zacks highlighting KN as a "top momentum pick" may be drawing retail momentum flows and attention from growth-oriented investors. Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Knowles (KN) is a Great Choice

Momentum coverage from Zacks highlighting KN as a "top momentum pick" may be drawing retail momentum flows and attention from growth-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Knowles' balance sheet metrics (healthy current/quick ratios, low debt-to-equity) and industry position in MEMS microphones and audio components remain supportive but are longer‑term fundamentals rather than immediate catalysts.

Knowles' balance sheet metrics (healthy current/quick ratios, low debt-to-equity) and industry position in MEMS microphones and audio components remain supportive but are longer‑term fundamentals rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica over April 27–30 (several transactions reducing his stake ~7% from the peak) introduce a negative headline and could prompt short‑term selling or caution among some investors. The most recent Form 4 filing details the April 30 sale. SEC Filing – Air A. Jr. Bastarrica Sale (4/30)

Multiple insider sales by VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica over April 27–30 (several transactions reducing his stake ~7% from the peak) introduce a negative headline and could prompt short‑term selling or caution among some investors. The most recent Form 4 filing details the April 30 sale. Negative Sentiment: Earlier insider sale coverage (April 28 sale report) is available and highlights the pattern of consecutive disposals that investors may view as a signal to lock in gains. Knowles NYSE: KN VP Sells $59,370.12 in Stock

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 41,048 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $1,114,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 9,221 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $257,081.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,742 shares of company stock worth $5,617,539. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,341 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,715 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,510,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 10.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,108,184 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $119,072,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 52.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,918 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 470,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,387 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Research raised shares of Knowles from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KN

Knowles Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Knowles had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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