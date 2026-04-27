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Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Declines By 42.9%

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Koninklijke KPN logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Koninklijke KPN fell by 42.9% in April to 13,425,525 shares (about 0.3% of shares), producing a very high short‑interest ratio of 257.4 days based on average daily volume.
  • KKPNF traded at $5.51 (+0.6%) with a market cap of $21.44 billion and a P/E of 22.98; the company reported Q quarter EPS of $0.07 (missing by $0.01) and revenue of $1.73 billion (beating estimates), and analysts forecast roughly 0.28 EPS for the current year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,425,525 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 23,519,754 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.4 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.6%

KKPNF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.24. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN's core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

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