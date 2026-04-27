Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Declines By 42.9%

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,425,525 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 23,519,754 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.4 days.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts: Sign Up

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.6%

KKPNF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.24. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN's core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Koninklijke KPN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Koninklijke KPN wasn't on the list.

While Koninklijke KPN currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here