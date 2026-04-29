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Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Increases By 29.4%

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Legrand logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest rose by 29.4% to 116,711 shares as of April 15 (from 90,167 on March 31), producing an unusually high short-interest ratio of 505.2 days based on an average daily volume of 231 shares.
  • Shares were flat at $177.90; the company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E of 41.37, and a 52‑week range of $104.29–$184.46, while reported trading volume was very low.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Legrand.

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 116,711 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 90,167 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 505.2 days.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF remained flat at $177.90 during trading on Wednesday. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Legrand has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $184.46.

About Legrand

(Get Free Report)

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, offering products and systems that manage power, light, data and control in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The company's portfolio covers a wide range of solutions for electrical distribution, wiring devices, cable management, lighting controls, building automation and connected home technologies, with an emphasis on integrated systems that support energy management and digital connectivity.

Products and services include switches and sockets, circuit protection and distribution equipment, structured cabling and data-center solutions, racks and enclosures, lighting controls, sensors and smart-home interfaces, as well as services related to system design and project support.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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