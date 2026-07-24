Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV) Drops By 97.2%

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,994 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the June 30th total of 316,916 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBAV. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 11,039.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company's stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,771 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,812,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,408 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 919,386 shares of the company's stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 486,350 shares during the period.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Price Performance

M3-Brigade Acquisition V stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 237 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. M3-Brigade Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V (NASDAQ:MBAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBAV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised M3-Brigade Acquisition V to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M3-Brigade Acquisition V

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank‐check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3's digital health platform and real‐world data capabilities, combined with Brigade's deep experience in credit and asset management.

Further Reading

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