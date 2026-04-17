Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Expands By 21.3%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,048,211 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 864,244 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,501 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth $56,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TUSK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mammoth Energy Services has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 0.4%

TUSK stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 4.46%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a diversified energy services company that primarily provides hydraulic fracturing and complementary well completion and production services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies across North America. Its core offerings include fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, wireline, nitrogen pumping, and pressure pumping equipment, supported by proprietary fluid blends and digital monitoring systems. In addition to conventional oilfield services, the company operates a dedicated solar division—Mammoth Solar—that delivers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale and commercial solar projects.

Mammoth's fracturing operations are focused on major shale plays such as the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, Williston Basin, and Rockies regions.

Further Reading

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