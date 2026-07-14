Short Interest in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Grows By 162.1%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 46,647 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the June 15th total of 17,798 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,363 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company's stock.

Marchex Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.89 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marchex will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marchex currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc NASDAQ: MCHX operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company's core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.

Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.

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