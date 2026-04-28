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Short Interest in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Drops By 30.6%

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
MiNK Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 30.6% — short interest declined to 96,493 shares as of April 15 (about 2.5% of shares sold short) with a short-interest ratio of roughly 1.9 days.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed with a MarketBeat average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.00, while individual ratings range from Strong Buy to Sell.
  • Institutional activity: DRW Securities bought ~25,677 shares (about 0.55% ownership) in Q4; shares traded at $10.95 midday (down 1.7%) and the company has a market cap of roughly $54.4 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of MiNK Therapeutics.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 96,493 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 139,115 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,426 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MiNK Therapeutics to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INKT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $286,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.55% of MiNK Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company's stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,690. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell‐to‐cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK's preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor‐associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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