Short Interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Expands By 18.2%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,837,633 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 13,398,925 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 990,243 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

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Insider Activity at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, insider Edmund Dunn sold 25,164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $455,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,743.30. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $97,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 613,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,993,400.32. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $668,694 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.80.

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Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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