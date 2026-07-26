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Short Interest in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Expands By 301.9%

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in PTY surged 301.9% in July, rising to 569,146 shares as of July 15 from 141,608 shares on June 30. That still amounts to only 0.3% of shares outstanding, with a short-interest ratio of 0.5 days.
  • The fund’s shares were near recent lows, trading up slightly to $11.71 on Friday, close to its 52-week low of $11.58 and below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • PTY announced a monthly dividend of $0.1188 per share payable on August 3, which annualizes to a 12.2% yield. Institutional ownership remains relatively modest at 10.25% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 569,146 shares, a growth of 301.9% from the June 30th total of 141,608 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PTY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 913,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,214. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $19,710,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,242 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 424,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,349,452 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $33,926,000 after buying an additional 385,602 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund NYSE: PTY is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.

PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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