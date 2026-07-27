Short Interest in Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Increases By 157.5%

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,027 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the June 30th total of 15,545 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 594,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get PNGAY alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on PNGAY

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PNGAY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.53. 115,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance Co. of China will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country's first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.

Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ping An Insurance Co. of China, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ping An Insurance Co. of China wasn't on the list.

While Ping An Insurance Co. of China currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here