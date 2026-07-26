Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expands By 235.2%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 283,206 shares, an increase of 235.2% from the June 30th total of 84,501 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 18.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,587 shares of the company's stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 250,615 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company's stock.

Key PolyPid News

Here are the key news stories impacting PolyPid this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating on PolyPid and maintained a $13 price target , signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term potential. The firm also slightly raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate and Q4 2026 EPS estimate, which may help support sentiment. Article Title

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a rating on PolyPid and maintained a , signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term potential. The firm also slightly raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate and Q4 2026 EPS estimate, which may help support sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright made several forecast adjustments for future years, with some estimates improving and others declining. The changes suggest analysts still see meaningful uncertainty in PolyPid’s earnings path, but not a major shift in the overall investment thesis.

HC Wainwright made several forecast adjustments for future years, with some estimates improving and others declining. The changes suggest analysts still see meaningful uncertainty in PolyPid’s earnings path, but not a major shift in the overall investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: Short interest in PolyPid (PYPD) rose sharply in July to 283,206 shares , up 235.2% from late June, with about 2.0% of shares sold short . Rising short interest can indicate growing skepticism among traders and may weigh on the stock. Article Title

Short interest in rose sharply in July to , up from late June, with about . Rising short interest can indicate growing skepticism among traders and may weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut its FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030 EPS estimates for PolyPid, including a sizeable reduction to FY2030 expectations. Lower long-term earnings forecasts can pressure valuation expectations, even though the firm kept its bullish rating. Article Title

PolyPid Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of PYPD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 286,401 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,662. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.40. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolyPid will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PYPD. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PolyPid from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPD

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on polymer‐based drug delivery technologies designed to enhance the performance of therapeutic agents at mucosal surfaces. Leveraging its proprietary Mucoadhesive & Mucus‐Penetrating (MMP) platform, PolyPid develops long‐acting formulations for ocular, oral and pulmonary indications. Its lead candidates include OncoTears and OralTear, therapies targeting dry eye and dry mouth conditions, respectively, as well as Paclical, a polymer‐formulated paclitaxel designed to improve tolerability and antitumor activity in oncology patients.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, PolyPid has assembled an international patent portfolio covering key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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