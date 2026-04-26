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Short Interest in Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Increases By 125.9%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Potomac Bancshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Potomac Bancshares rose 125.9% to 122 shares as of April 15 (from 54 on March 31), but remains negligible at 0.0% of shares short with a days-to-cover of 0.1 based on average daily volume of 1,701 shares.
  • PTBS shares opened at $19.80 with a market cap of $88.9 million and a P/E of 9.17; the stock's 52-week range is $15.29–$20.89 and last quarter EPS was $0.52 on $10.83 million revenue, and the company operates as a community bank serving small/mid-sized businesses, nonprofits and local governments.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 122 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the March 31st total of 54 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PTBS opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Potomac Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc serves as the bank holding company for Potomac Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's primary business activities include accepting deposits, extending credit, and providing payment and treasury management solutions. Deposit offerings encompass checking, savings, money market, and certificate accounts, while lending products cover commercial real estate, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Potomac Bank emphasizes relationship-driven banking, tailoring its services to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local government agencies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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