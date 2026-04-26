Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Expands By 129.5%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,708 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the March 31st total of 6,844 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,176 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Raiffeisen Bank International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

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Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 10.91%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank's service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

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