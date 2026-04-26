Short Interest in RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Grows By 153.1%

RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 524 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the March 31st total of 207 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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RENISHAW PLC 20 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $61.34 on Friday. RENISHAW PLC 20 has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96.

RENISHAW PLC 20 Company Profile

Renishaw plc is a UK-based engineering and scientific technology company that designs, manufactures and supplies precision measurement and process control equipment. Its core expertise lies in metrology, with solutions that help manufacturers ensure accuracy, repeatability and productivity throughout the design, inspection and assembly stages of component production.

The company's metrology portfolio includes coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), machine tool probes, gauging systems and calibration artefacts.

Further Reading

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