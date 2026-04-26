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Short Interest in RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Grows By 153.1%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
RENISHAW PLC 20 logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 153.1% in April to 524 shares, producing an unusually high short-interest ratio of 104.8 days based on an average daily volume of 5 shares.
  • The stock opened at $61.34 (its 1‑year high) with a 50‑day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200‑day average of $49.96, indicating recent upward momentum.
  • Renishaw plc is a UK engineering and scientific technology company that designs and supplies precision metrology and process-control equipment to manufacturers.
  • Interested in RENISHAW PLC 20? Here are five stocks we like better.

RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 524 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the March 31st total of 207 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

RENISHAW PLC 20 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $61.34 on Friday. RENISHAW PLC 20 has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96.

RENISHAW PLC 20 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renishaw plc is a UK-based engineering and scientific technology company that designs, manufactures and supplies precision measurement and process control equipment. Its core expertise lies in metrology, with solutions that help manufacturers ensure accuracy, repeatability and productivity throughout the design, inspection and assembly stages of component production.

The company's metrology portfolio includes coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), machine tool probes, gauging systems and calibration artefacts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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