Short Interest in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Rises By 28.0%

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,556,333 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 4,340,746 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 887,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

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Institutional Trading of Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $36,091,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $6,779,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $3,398,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $2,807,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 123.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 460,609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $61,570,000 after acquiring an additional 254,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Repligen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Repligen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a 12-month low of $109.66 and a 12-month high of $175.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.39.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $197.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Repligen's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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