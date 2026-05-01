Short Interest in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Grows By 12.8%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,426,035 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 16,335,211 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,281,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 23.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Replimune Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Replimune Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Replimune Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Our Latest Report on REPL

Replimune Group Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of REPL opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Replimune Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $52,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 151,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,219.88. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,352 shares of the company's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,236 shares of the company's stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,167 shares of the company's stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 119,145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,005 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,478 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company's stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Replimune Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Replimune Group wasn't on the list.

While Replimune Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here