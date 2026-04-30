Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Expands By 19.8%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000,764 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 2,504,815 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SABS. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

SABS stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABS. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company's stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

Further Reading

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