Short Interest in Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Declines By 96.6%

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,968 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the June 30th total of 115,981 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,744 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Suzuki Motor Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,152. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $11.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.020-5.020 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut Suzuki Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SZKMY

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

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