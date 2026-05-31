Short Interest in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Drops By 57.7%

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,127,228 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 9,747,325 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,339,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.74. 2,592,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $114.26.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Toronto Dominion Bank's payout ratio is currently 48.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto Dominion Bank

Trending Headlines about Toronto Dominion Bank

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayban bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 317 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 88.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 407 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company's stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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