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Short Interest in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Drops By 21.7%

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Verra Mobility logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 21.7% in March to 3,953,116 shares (about 2.6% of shares outstanding) with a short-interest ratio of roughly 2.0 days, signaling reduced bearish positioning in VRRM.
  • Large institutions accumulated stock—Norges Bank established a new $68.6 million position and River Road, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and William Blair materially increased their stakes during recent quarters.
  • Verra reported Q results with EPS of $0.30 (missed by $0.02) but revenue of $257.9 million beat estimates and rose 16.4% YoY; management guided FY2026 EPS to 1.320–1.380 while analysts maintain a consensus "Hold" and an average target of $23.50 as the stock trades near $15 (market cap ~$2.27B).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,953,116 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 5,047,061 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,965,207 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $68,608,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984,760 shares of the company's stock worth $66,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,988,000 after buying an additional 1,296,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,924,781 shares of the company's stock worth $65,544,000 after buying an additional 1,222,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 34.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479,448 shares of the company's stock worth $85,942,000 after buying an additional 896,564 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $25.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 13.95%.The company had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Verra Mobility's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Verra Mobility from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRRM

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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