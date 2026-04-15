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Short Interest in Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rises By 30.7%

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Vivendi logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) rose by 30.7% to 20,349 shares as of March 31 (from 15,574 on March 15); with average daily volume of 825,051 shares the days-to-cover is 0.0 days and just 0.0% of shares are reported shorted.
  • Vivendi shares opened at $2.45 (trading up 2.9%), with a 50‑day moving average of $2.33, a 200‑day moving average of $2.78, and a 12‑month range of $1.87 to $4.16.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vivendi.

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,349 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 15,574 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vivendi Trading Up 2.9%

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

About Vivendi

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi is a French multinational conglomerate headquartered in Paris, primarily active in the media, entertainment and communications sectors. The company's diversified portfolio encompasses music, television, film, video games and advertising, reflecting its evolution from a water utility to a global content powerhouse. Vivendi operates through major subsidiaries and associated businesses, positioning itself as a key player in the creation, distribution and promotion of creative content around the world.

In the music industry, Vivendi holds a significant stake in Universal Music Group, one of the world's leading music enterprises.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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