Short Interest in Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rises By 30.7%

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,349 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 15,574 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Vivendi Trading Up 2.9%

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

About Vivendi

Vivendi is a French multinational conglomerate headquartered in Paris, primarily active in the media, entertainment and communications sectors. The company's diversified portfolio encompasses music, television, film, video games and advertising, reflecting its evolution from a water utility to a global content powerhouse. Vivendi operates through major subsidiaries and associated businesses, positioning itself as a key player in the creation, distribution and promotion of creative content around the world.

In the music industry, Vivendi holds a significant stake in Universal Music Group, one of the world's leading music enterprises.

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