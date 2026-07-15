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Short Interest in Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Expands By 123.5%

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Wartsila logo with Industrials background
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Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,384 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the June 15th total of 14,488 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,218 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRTBY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wartsila from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Wartsila in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wartsila from a "strong sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wartsila

Wartsila Stock Up 0.9%

Wartsila stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Wartsila has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Wartsila will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wartsila Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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