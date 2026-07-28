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Shutterstock (SSTK) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Shutterstock logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shutterstock is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4. Analysts anticipate earnings of $0.15 per share on revenue of $196.1 million, with a conference call scheduled for August 6.
  • SSTK shares opened at $5.90, near their one-year low of $5.25, and have a market capitalization of approximately $216.7 million. The stock is down significantly from its one-year high of $29.50.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Citigroup upgraded the stock to Buy with a $7 price target, while Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen issued Sell ratings. The consensus rating is Hold with a $7.00 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shutterstock Stock Up 5.7%

SSTK stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $216.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Shutterstock from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shutterstock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shutterstock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 40.7% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 8.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,070 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 150.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,297 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc NYSE: SSTK operates a leading global creative platform that provides royalty-free stock content to businesses, marketing agencies and media outlets. Its primary offerings include high-resolution photographs, vector graphics, illustrations, video footage and music tracks, all available through subscription plans or on-demand licensing. The platform also features customizable design tools and collaborative workspaces that enable customers to create and manage visual content more efficiently.

Founded in 2003 by Jon Oringer, Shutterstock began as an online marketplace offering a modest selection of images and quickly scaled its library to hundreds of millions of assets.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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