Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Sibanye Gold from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Sibanye Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sibanye Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.93.

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Sibanye Gold Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. Sibanye Gold has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Insider Transactions at Sibanye Gold

In other news, Director Thabane Vincent Maphai bought 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 140,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,869,974.52. This trade represents a 9.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Peter Menell bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $28,575.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,575. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 3,802.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 248,108 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 190,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 5,555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 694,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company's stock.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold NYSE: SBSW is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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