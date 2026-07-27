SiBone (SIBN) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect SiBone to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $55.27 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. SiBone had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.16 million. On average, analysts expect SiBone to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SiBone Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.62 on Monday. SiBone has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $737.10 million, a P/E ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Insider Transactions at SiBone

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,575 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $54,518.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,869.25. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $55,626.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 256,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,302,511.20. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,326 shares of company stock worth $545,661. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SiBone by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SiBone by 64,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SiBone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in SiBone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SiBone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiBone from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SiBone from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiBone from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SiBone from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiBone has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIBN

SiBone Company Profile

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA‐cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

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