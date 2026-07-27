Sidoti Comments on Sylvamo's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sylvamo in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Sylvamo's current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Sylvamo's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $47.33.

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Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $38.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.28). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 605.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,233,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,529,000 after buying an additional 1,916,829 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $39,072,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $33,777,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sylvamo by 34.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 546,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at $15,030,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $51,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $603,607.50. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Sylvamo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.15%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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