Sidoti Estimates Insteel Industries' Q4 Earnings (NYSE:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN - Free Report) - Analysts at Sidoti lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Insteel Industries in a report issued on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Insteel Industries' current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Insteel Industries' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Insteel Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

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Read Our Latest Report on IIIN

Insteel Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IIIN opened at $31.06 on Monday. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.14%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 360.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 166,514 shares of the company's stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 130,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,872 shares of the company's stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 124,162 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,126,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 156,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 82,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company's stock.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Insteel Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Insteel Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Insteel Industries this week:

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

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