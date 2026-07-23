Sidoti Estimates L.B. Foster's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR - Free Report) - Sidoti issued their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L.B. Foster in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti analyst J. Romero expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster's current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for L.B. Foster's Q2 2028 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get L.B. Foster alerts: Sign Up

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $121.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.98%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded L.B. Foster from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, L.B. Foster currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $442.35 million, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 189.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 469.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,765 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company's stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company's operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider L.B. Foster, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L.B. Foster wasn't on the list.

While L.B. Foster currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here