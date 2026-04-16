Sidoti Forecasts NN's Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for NN in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for NN's current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for NN's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on NNBR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NN presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.00.

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NN Stock Up 26.1%

NNBR stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. NN has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company's stock.

About NN

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

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