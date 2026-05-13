Sidoti Issues Negative Outlook for Tecnoglass Earnings

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecnoglass in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass' current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Tecnoglass' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGLS. Zacks Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tecnoglass from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tecnoglass from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Tecnoglass from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.33.

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Tecnoglass Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:TGLS opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Tecnoglass's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

In related news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy bought 107,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $4,855,144.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,731,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,219,843.35. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Louise Carricarte bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $47,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,597. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 522,995 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,205. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,121 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company's stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,115 shares of the company's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company's product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high‐performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family‐run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

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