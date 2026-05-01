Sidoti Issues Optimistic Estimate for ARLP Earnings

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti analyst M. Mathison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARLP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

Get ARLP alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $556.82 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,747 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,570 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Alliance Resource Partners News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Resource Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial slightly raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.54 (from $0.51), a near-term upbeat revision that signals resilience in the quarter. This is a small supportive factor for the stock's near-term earnings outlook.

Noble Financial slightly raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.54 (from $0.51), a near-term upbeat revision that signals resilience in the quarter. This is a small supportive factor for the stock's near-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company's recent Q1 2026 earnings call produced mixed takeaways — investors are parsing operational details and guidance commentary for implications on throughput, costs and free cash flow. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Summary

The company's recent Q1 2026 earnings call produced mixed takeaways — investors are parsing operational details and guidance commentary for implications on throughput, costs and free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage examined ARLP's valuation and cash-flow outlook after recent price moves — useful context for investors evaluating whether current weakness creates a buying opportunity or reflects longer-term earnings risk. A Look At Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Valuation After Recent Price Momentum And Cash Flow Estimates

Recent coverage examined ARLP's valuation and cash-flow outlook after recent price moves — useful context for investors evaluating whether current weakness creates a buying opportunity or reflects longer-term earnings risk. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial cut several near- and long-term EPS forecasts: Q3 2026 was trimmed to $0.76 (from $0.78) and Q4 2026 to $0.83 (from $0.93). The firm also lowered FY2027–FY2030 earnings projections (e.g., FY2027 to $2.67 from $2.78; FY2030 to $3.48 from $3.59). Those downward revisions reduce forward earnings expectations and can pressure the stock multiple.

Noble Financial cut several near- and long-term EPS forecasts: Q3 2026 was trimmed to $0.76 (from $0.78) and Q4 2026 to $0.83 (from $0.93). The firm also lowered FY2027–FY2030 earnings projections (e.g., FY2027 to $2.67 from $2.78; FY2030 to $3.48 from $3.59). Those downward revisions reduce forward earnings expectations and can pressure the stock multiple. Negative Sentiment: A separate report highlighted a large 45% trim inside a 12-stock fund that included ARLP — such sizable fund-level selling can add near-term selling pressure and signal reduced institutional appetite. A 45% Trim Inside a 12-Stock Fund Tells You More Than the Share Count

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alliance Resource Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alliance Resource Partners wasn't on the list.

While Alliance Resource Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here