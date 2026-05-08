Sidoti Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CVGI Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group's current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 2.70%.The business had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of CVGI opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.35. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,664 shares of the company's stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 922,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 637,040 shares of the company's stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,818 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 463.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,122 shares of the company's stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 234,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Commercial Vehicle Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Commercial Vehicle Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barrington reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $7.50, highlighting improved operational momentum and a more attractive risk/reward profile. Commercial Vehicle Group Earns Buy (TipRanks)

Barrington reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $7.50, highlighting improved operational momentum and a more attractive risk/reward profile. Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised its FY2027 EPS outlook to $0.10 (from $0.07) and nudged near‑term estimates; the firm maintains an Outperform rating — a vote of confidence that can support demand for the stock. Noble Financial Research Note (MarketBeat)

Noble Financial raised its FY2027 EPS outlook to $0.10 (from $0.07) and nudged near‑term estimates; the firm maintains an Outperform rating — a vote of confidence that can support demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its FY2027 EPS view to $0.28 (from $0.26), signalling that the firm expects stronger full‑year profitability despite mixed quarter‑by‑quarter moves. This upward revision to the year view is bullish for forward valuation. Sidoti FY2027 Upgrade (MarketBeat)

Sidoti raised its FY2027 EPS view to $0.28 (from $0.26), signalling that the firm expects stronger full‑year profitability despite mixed quarter‑by‑quarter moves. This upward revision to the year view is bullish for forward valuation. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also raised near‑term quarter estimates for Q1 and Q2 2027 (Q1 to $0.05 from $0.03; Q2 to $0.08 from $0.05), indicating expected sequential improvement in operations. Sidoti Q1/Q2 Raises (MarketBeat)

Sidoti also raised near‑term quarter estimates for Q1 and Q2 2027 (Q1 to $0.05 from $0.03; Q2 to $0.08 from $0.05), indicating expected sequential improvement in operations. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on quarter drivers, margin outlook and management commentary — useful background but not an immediate catalyst. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Q1 2026 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on quarter drivers, margin outlook and management commentary — useful background but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti trimmed several quarterly estimates: Q4 2027 was cut to $0.07 (from $0.10), Q3 2027 to $0.08 (from $0.09), and Q4 2026 to ($0.01) (from $0.03). These cuts create near‑term volatility risk and temper expectations for consistent quarter‑to‑quarter improvement. Sidoti Quarterly Cuts (MarketBeat)

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc NASDAQ: CVGI is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on‐highway, off‐highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI's offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy‐duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company's product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

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