Sidoti Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Daktronics Earnings

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Daktronics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Daktronics' current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Daktronics' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.00 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 3.43%.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Daktronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAKT

Daktronics Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Daktronics by 6.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 242,535 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Daktronics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,152 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Daktronics by 204.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Daktronics by 399.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,243 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 408,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company's stock.

Daktronics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Daktronics this week:

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc NASDAQ: DAKT is a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic display systems, video boards, scoreboards and related control systems. Founded in 1968 in Brookings, South Dakota by Al Kurtenbach and Duane Sander, the company has built a reputation for delivering custom visual display solutions to a wide range of markets. Its product portfolio includes large-format LED video displays, programmable message centers, digital billboards, and audio-visual solutions tailored to sports venues, transportation authorities, retail environments and live event producers.

The company's primary business activities encompass the engineering, fabrication and installation of display systems for customers around the world.

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