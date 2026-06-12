Sidoti Predicts Park-Ohio's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Park-Ohio's current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Park-Ohio's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PKOH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Park-Ohio from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.00.

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Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $35.01.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Park-Ohio's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In related news, Director Howard W. Iv Hanna sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $64,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $533,200. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,836 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company's stock.

More Park-Ohio News

Here are the key news stories impacting Park-Ohio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti’s updated projections point to improving longer-term profitability, with FY2027 EPS expected to rise above current consensus. Park-Ohio stock page

Sidoti’s updated projections point to improving longer-term profitability, with FY2027 EPS expected to rise above current consensus. Neutral Sentiment: The firm also laid out quarter-by-quarter estimates for FY2026 and FY2027, reinforcing visibility into Park-Ohio’s earnings trajectory rather than introducing a major surprise. Park-Ohio stock page

The firm also laid out quarter-by-quarter estimates for FY2026 and FY2027, reinforcing visibility into Park-Ohio’s earnings trajectory rather than introducing a major surprise. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 EPS was estimated at $3.06, slightly below the current consensus of $3.13, which tempers the near-term outlook but does not materially change the overall bullish longer-term view. Park-Ohio stock page

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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