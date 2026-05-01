Sidoti Weighs in on Sanmina's Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Sanmina in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Sanmina's current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Sanmina's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SANM. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

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Sanmina Stock Up 4.4%

SANM opened at $217.82 on Friday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $230.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,604,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,206.80. The trade was a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $2,290,728. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanmina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti repeatedly raised near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (multiple quarters and FY2026/FY2027), lifting FY2026 to $8.81 and FY2027 to $10.24 — signaling analysts expect stronger profitability and supporting higher valuation expectations. Read More.

Sidoti repeatedly raised near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (multiple quarters and FY2026/FY2027), lifting FY2026 to $8.81 and FY2027 to $10.24 — signaling analysts expect stronger profitability and supporting higher valuation expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals recap: Sanmina’s recent Q2 results materially beat revenue and EPS expectations and management set robust FY guidance, which underpins the upgrades and investor enthusiasm. Read More.

Company fundamentals recap: Sanmina’s recent Q2 results materially beat revenue and EPS expectations and management set robust FY guidance, which underpins the upgrades and investor enthusiasm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlights Sanmina’s exposure to AI and systems-integration work (ZT Systems integration) and partnerships that could drive higher revenue mix and margins — a growth narrative investors prize. Read More.

Media coverage highlights Sanmina’s exposure to AI and systems-integration work (ZT Systems integration) and partnerships that could drive higher revenue mix and margins — a growth narrative investors prize. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader market recognition: Zacks added SANM to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract momentum and value-focused buyers. Read More.

Broader market recognition: Zacks added SANM to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract momentum and value-focused buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Feature/analysis pieces (Seeking Alpha, Zacks style score) emphasize Sanmina’s valuation and longer‑term value case — supportive but less immediate than earnings and analyst upgrades. Read More.

Feature/analysis pieces (Seeking Alpha, Zacks style score) emphasize Sanmina’s valuation and longer‑term value case — supportive but less immediate than earnings and analyst upgrades. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Press/coverage on AWS and AI supply‑chain apps mentions Sanmina in the context of AI tooling and ecosystem momentum — positive for narrative but not a direct revenue announcement. Read More.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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